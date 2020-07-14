Oneida man charged with first-degree murder after alleged homicide on territory

A man from Oneida Nation of the Thames is facing a charge of first-degree murder after an alleged homicide on the territory Monday evening.

The Oneida Police Service and the OPP were called to a home on Clara Road, where they said they found a victim.

"When police arrived, they located a deceased person on the property," said Const. Kevin Howe of the Middlesex OPP. "As a result of the investigation, police have arrested one male."

Police have charged 43-year-old Harlo Cornelius, an Oneida resident, with the homicide. Police would not say if a weapon was used or if a weapon has been recovered.

Police have not released the idenity of the victim.

They said Cornelius is currently in custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.

Police are asking the public to come forward to offer evidence in relation to the alleged homicide.

Howe said as the investigation continues, members of the Oneida First Nation should expect to see an increased police presence on the land.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.