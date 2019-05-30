The TVDSB is turning a former technical wing into a welcome centre for international students

Hammers are swinging and construction is underway at the former tech wing of London's now-shuttered George Ross Secondary School, which is set to become an international student welcome centre in time for the busy summer season.

Located along a bus route in London's Kipps Lane neighbourhood, the welcome centre is set to open July 8.

Students will visit the welcome centre to register for school and complete English and math assessments, before moving on to other schools throughout the city.

"We really want to make sure we have a place where we can welcome our new families to London and to Thames Valley, so that they know we want them here and we support them in all the needs that they have," said Mary Roes, learning supervisor for ESL/ELD programming with the board.

More students coming from abroad

International student registration has seen a sharp increase in the past few years, according to Sarah Leeming, international education lead with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

More and more refugee claimant children are arriving in London, Leeming said. This year, the board registered 681 refugee claimant students, up from just 218 during the 2016-2017 school year.

Many of those are from Yazidi families, said Roes.

The children of Western University and Fanshawe College students also make up an increasing share of TVDSB students, with 723 students registered this year, compared to 391 in 2016-2017.

"That will be a direct result of Fanshawe and Western and its affiliates' recruitment," Leeming said.

The welcome centre will be open year-round, but summer is expected to be the busiest season.

To that end, the board has hired a number of teaching staff over the summer months. Up to six assessors will be on hand every day to help students complete their assessments, as well as two guidance counsellors, Roes said.