One-time Storybook Gardens star, Loki the seal, passes away at age 29

With this week's passing of a one-time resident of Storybook Gardens, London's storied history with marine life continues.

Loki, a harbour seal who lived in the park's pool from the mid-90s to 2009, died peacefully at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in St. Andrews, N.B., with his son, Snorkel, by his side, on Monday.

He was 29.

"He had been declining in health for a little while," said Laura Barrett, education and outreach supervisor. "With his advanced age, that was not surprising to us."

Loki died naturally in the early hours of Monday morning, but staff had already prepared to euthanize the seal the following day.

Loki was actually born at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in May, 1993, but was moved to Storybook Gardens as a young pup, and stayed there until 2009, when he was moved back to New Brunswick, along with Snorkel, who was born in London.

"There's a love that's developed as humans do with animals that they care for," said Barrett. "Some of the staff that have cared for him for a number of years — it's difficult, you grieve but they're doing okay."

Loki pictured with Snorkel at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in St. Andrews, New Brunswick. (Kathy Wilkins/Facebook)

Eva Davis remembers visiting Loki and the other seals at Storybook Gardens over the years. "It seemed like the main attraction, the heart of the Storybook," said Davis, who grew up in London but moved near the science centre in St. Andrews, N.B. about a year ago. "I always went straight to the enclosure upon entering to catch a glimpse of them."

Davis had hoped to visit Loki at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre with her two sons, but will now no longer have the chance.

A man feeds the seals at Storybook Gardens in 1995 (Colin Duck/Facebook)

Storybook Garden's relationship with marine life had been rife with controversy in the years before the seal program shut down in 2012. That was the year two harbour seals from Storybook Gardens died during transport to an American zoo where they were supposed to live out their final years. A third seal died shortly after arriving. The seals were being transferred to the Saint Louis Zoo as part of its plan to shut down the zoo operations at Storybook Gardens.

But perhaps the most illustrious story from Storybook Gardens' foray into marine life is that of Slippery the sea lion who somehow managed to escape its enclosure and slipped into the Thames River and was on the lam for 10 days.