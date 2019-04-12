Nursing students told to return to London for a summer placement or redo course

Some nursing students at Western University are worried about being on the hook for flights and accommodations after finding out they're required to come back to London during the summer to finish hospital placements – or do the entire course over again and delay graduation by a year.

An email sent to third year Western-Fanshawe Collaborative BScN Program students whose placements were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic said students who can't finish the last six shifts of their placement in July will "need to register to take N3921 in its entirety when it is next available in the winter 2021 term."

Laura Marks, a student of Western's Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, said the plan impacts students who were in the second placement rotation – herself included. She was able to do the first six shifts of her placement before heading home to Alberta at the advice of an academic counsellor after Western moved its courses online in mid-March.

When she received an email saying she'd need to return to London in July to finish the placement, Marks said she was taken aback and a bit angry.

"They kind of provided an ultimatum, which I was kind of shocked about in that email," said Marks. The unexpected cost of a return flight in the middle of the summer isn't her only concern, she explained.

"I also … have a potential summer job lined up for July and August. So if I did have to come back in July, I'd likely have to decline that job position, amounting to even more financial losses on top of the flight costs."

Erika Juhasz, president of the Western-Fanshawe Nursing Students' Association, said some students have also expressed concerns about paying for accommodations because they may have ended lease agreements or were relying on residence accommodations during the fall-winter term.

"It's an unforeseen expense especially because some students were not able to work during the COVID-19 pandemic nor were they able to work during the school year."

Limited placement opportunities available

Victoria Smye, director of the Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, said 117 students are impacted by the call back and she hasn't heard of anyone who said they wouldn't be able to make it work.

The situation is complicated, she explained, because there are a limited number of placement opportunities in the healthcare system and because of the program's competency-based curriculum. Students need to finish one placement before moving onto the next one, she said.

"We can't shift [the placements] because it has an impact on everybody else as well. There are just not enough placements, so we have to stagger them, and we always do that .... but this group got caught in the COVID-19 situation."

Smye said half of the students impacted by the July placement already planned to be in London to begin their fourth year placements later in summer, but the other half weren't scheduled to begin their fourth year until the fall.

"We know it's hard on students and we know it's really frustrating for them, so we do the best we can to support them. We've been providing, I think, a lot of support to students along the way here. We do get that it's tough, it is hard."

Smye said residence buildings on campus would be available at a lower rate for students unable to commute to and from London for the placement, and that a student relief fund was available for financial assistance. The fund was launched in the wake of the pandemic, to help students with urgent expenses for things like travel, access to technology, and heath and wellness.

"We can't make any promises about anything, because that's the way it is. Particularly when you're dealing with the health care environment right now ... where they're having to deal with COVID every single day."

An email sent May 19 said students working at a long term care facility or at a health service provider outside of London Health Sciences Centre or St. Joseph's Health Care would have to self-isolate for 14 days before continuing their placement.

Give students more of a heads up: nursing association president

Juhasz and Marks both acknowledge the school is in a complicated situation, but agree it could have been handled differently.

"I don't think students should have to weigh 'am I going to have to afford progression or am I going to have to go into more debt for this,'" said Juhasz. It would have been helpful if students had known back in March that there was a possibility they'd have to return, she explained.

"They could at least have kept that sort of in the back of their mind and incorporated that into their decision-making, whether or not they wanted to return to their hometowns or if they wanted to retain leases or stay in London and just wait it out."

Marks, meanwhile, wishes Western would have worked more with students and listened to their complaints.

"They've sent out three emails about coming back in July, and after the first email was sent out [in April], a lot of students sent their concerns, including me. But they continued on with this middle of July plan."

Marks has discussed the possibility of pushing the placement to the end of the summer, so she'd only have to pay for one flight instead, with her academic counsellor and placement coordinator. Although they sounded receptive to the idea, Marks said she hasn't received any confirmation and her summer is still "up in the air."