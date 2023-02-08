Now that her child is home from hospital, mum asks why he fell into outdoor pool at daycare

Now that Gillian Burnett's toddler is home from the hospital and on the road to a full recovery, the Petrolia, Ont., mom is demanding answers from the daycare where her tot fell into an outdoor pool and was eventually found unconscious.

"I don't have answers to anything that happened. I don't don't know how my son got outside. I don't understand how you lose sight of a toddler when you're supposed to be a daycare. It makes no sense to me," Burnett told CBC News.

"I don't know how long he was under water. They guesstimate is was five minutes, but I don't know. I don't know if it was the (daycare) provider who revived him, or if it was the paramedics at the scene. I have a lot of questions about why this happened."

Burnett's 20-month-old son, Waylon Saunders, is now at home, just over two weeks after being found in the backyard pool at his daycare on Jan. 24. For a while, doctors didn't know if the boy would survive."

"All of us, his father, our daughter, the grandparents, we all almost lost something that was so dear to us," Burnett said. "We've all seen and heard things that just break our hearts. Those images of seeing your baby like that will never, ever go away."

Lambton County OPP is investigating the incident but wouldn't provide further details. CBC News has requested information about an investigation from the ministry responsible for childcare services, and will update this story when that information is available.

Burnett said it took doctors more than two hours to get Waylon's heart beating again. He was then transported to the Children's Hospital in London, where he was put into a medically induced coma.

He came home on Monday and is now toddling around.

"He's doing phenomenally," Burnett said. "He still has a long road of recovery ahead of him and his left side is still pretty compromised, but he's moving it and he's doing well. We've been able to get him up walking with assistance."

Seeing the baby home is a "breath of fresh air," she added. "It's really nice to be home. You always do the best healing at home, comfortable and with all your favourite things."

Waylon is enjoying playing with his big sister and his vocabulary has taken a hit, his mom said. "I'm sure in a couple of weeks that'll come back, because he's talking, it's just not everything that he once said. We've noticed his voice is different, a lot higher, and his laugh is more of a belly laugh. He thinks everything is hilarious."

The boy doesn't remember much of his ordeal because of medication he was given.