Now that daycare is cheaper in Ontario, demand is up. Are working parents getting squeezed out?

Demand for daycare spots in Ontario has grown since the province began subsidizing childcare fees by more than 50 per cent, and it's leaving working families with kids languishing on wait lists with no end in sight.

Many spaces are going to families who are putting their older kids in daycare while on parental leave to care for younger siblings, a more palatable option now that daycare is cheaper, some believe.

Mom of three Kathleen Tevlin, 34, of London, Ont., returned to the job she's held for 14 years with the provincial government after an 18-month maternity leave this past December. Despite placing her daughter, Clara, on a centralized city wait list as soon as she knew the pregnancy was viable in April 2021, she has not been offered a suitable spot for her.

"The system seems to have entirely collapsed," said Tevlin. "They're telling me that my 18-month-old probably won't even get a spot in September when all the preschoolers go up to JK."

Parents who are going back to work should get priority over those currently on maternity or paternity leave, Tevlin said.

For now, she and her husband, Ryan, are relying on their parents to care for Clara and the couple's three-year-old-year old son, Levi.

"It's amazing how many children are in the care of their grandparents right now," said Tevlin's mother Luella McKnight, 63, who has been caring for her two grandchildren two days a week and has been meeting other grandparents doing the same.

The Tevlins take turns working from home so they can care for the kids while they're on the clock.

"We try to get some kind of work in. It's a lot," Tevlin said.

The couple is also using vacation days to make up for the child care shortfall. "We are hemorrhaging vacation time by taking a vacation day each week," she said.

"I'm pretty frustrated," said Tevlin. "We've had a lot of talk in our household of whether I need to quit my employment to watch the kids."

Demand for licensed child care has been high for some time, and will only increase as licensed child care becomes more affordable, said Trevor Fowler, London's director of child care and early years. It costs families about $25 per day to put a preschooler in care now.

"We connect regularly with operators and they're sharing that they see more and more families reaching out looking for care."

Luella McKnight, 64, has been caring for her daughter's two youngest children two days per week. (Submitted by Kathleen Tevlin)

"The city is working closely with the Ministry of Education and operators to expand the number of local licensed child care spaces for families," he said.

The province committed to creating 86,000 new daycare spaces as part of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which Ontario signed in March 2022.

"We continue to work directly with providers and municipalities to ensure families across Ontario have access to affordable, reliable childcare. We have already delivered 33,000 new spaces toward our plan to deliver 86,000 new spaces by December 2026," said Grace Lee, spokesperson for education minister Stephen Lecce.

When there aren't enough spaces, who gets priority?

Lee also notes that full day kindergarten is available to all of Ontario's children age 4-5 in publicly funded schools. Special "start-up" grants for underserved communities have also been created to help daycares increase space.

In January, Clara and Levi were offered two spots in a licensed home daycare, but Tevlin turned it down because it was across the city and the commute would have proved too challenging for the family.

In addition to being on the city's centralized wait list, Tevlin's two kids are also on 10 individual wait lists at daycare centres. She often calls the directors to remind them she's still interested in finding a spot, she said.

Kathleen Tevlin, 34, with her three children, two of whom are not yet in school. Tevlin believes childcare spots should be prioritized to families whose parents are returning to work. (Submitted by Kathleen Tevlin)

At one point, it looked like she'd found one, but the director quickly had to withdraw her offer.

"[The director] had to call me back an hour later to tell me, 'Sorry, one of our mothers on maternity leave has priority above you, and she wants to extend her three-year-old from part-time to full-time,' so she had to retract that spot for me," said Tevlin.

Most daycares give priority to children who already have a sibling in their care. Parents sometimes keep an older child in the system while on maternity or paternity leave, to ensure the new baby has a place to go after the leave is over.

"Daycares at this point are just servicing their existing families," said Tevlin.

The number of families who keep older children in care while on maternity or paternity leave is on the rise, said Kim Yeaman, the director of children's services at Simcoe Childcare Services in Innisfil, Ont., and a board member and past president of The Day Care Operators of Ontario (ADCO).

"There are not a lot of spaces, so where there's a shortage of spaces in Ontario already — (the lower fees) created an even larger shortage," said Yeaman.

Kim Yeaman is the director of children's services at Simcoe Childcare Services in Innisfil, Ont., and a board member and past president of The Day Care Operators of Ontario. (Submitted by Kim Yeaman)

At Yeaman's facility, which has 137 childcare spaces, seven or eight are occupied by families who have a parent on leave. "It is pretty normal to prioritize the community that's already inside your doors," she said.

"In a perfect world, where we had enough daycare space, I think it's great to allow anyone to have a spot who wants a spot," said Tevlin. "But at this point when we have so few spaces, I think working mothers need to be the priority."