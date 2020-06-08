Norfolk County crash leaves driver dead, OPP investigating
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County that left the driver dead.
The driver was cut from the vehicle by volunteer firefighters
OPP were called just before 10 p.m. on Saturday to Teeterville Road in Windham, in Norfolk County.
Police determined the car was travelling southeast on Teeterville Road when it left the road, went airborne and collided with a hydro pole.
Volunteer firefighters extricated the driver but the individual suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver is being withheld until family members have been notified.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.