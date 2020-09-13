Noose found in east London trail

London police say they are investigating after another noose was found in a wooded area.

Officers were contacted by a citizen who found a rope tied as a noose attached to a tree branch along the Thames River in Meadowlilly Woods just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the London Police Service.

Further examination of the rope revealed it was ingrown into the tree bark, leading police to believe it's been there for quite some time.

Police said the noose was positioned adjacent to an abandoned campsite, far away from commonly travelled trails, and could not be seen from many angles.

Investigators believe this incident precedes the one that was reported in Warbler Woods on Sept.4, when a rope tied as a nose was also found.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

"The London Police Service stands firm in its commitment to end anti-black racism and is aware of the impact such symbols may have on the members of our diverse community," the service said in the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

