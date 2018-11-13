Aylmer hairstylist best in the province: magazine award

To get your hair cut by the best stylist in Ontario, you'll need to drive nearly three hours south of Toronto to Aylmer, Ont.

That's to see Nicole Pede, who owns Aylmer's InStyle Salon & Spa and this week won Ontario Hairstylist of the Year at the Contessa awards, a national hairstyling competition hosted by Salon magazine.

It's the first time in the awards' 30-year history an Aylmer stylist has earned the title, according to the magazine's managing editor.

"I don't even know that it's hit me how big it is, but I think over the next few months opportunities will come my way because of it," said Pede, 37, who was also nominated in the Master Colourist category.

This year's award ceremony took place on Sunday, Nov. 4 in Toronto—although Pede says she doesn't remember most of it.

"Thankfully I was closer to the front at the awards, so the camera man caught it all on tape so I could rewatch it," she said.

"I was very much in shock, I was just really trying to hold it together to not get really emotional."

Pede isn't the only southwestern Ontario stylist who took home prizes at this year's Contessa awards. Londoners Julie Vriesinga of Salon Entrenous and freelance stylist Dustin Schumann won Session Hairstylist and Multicultural Hairstylist of the year, respectively.

National awards

Veronica Boodhan, managing editor of Salon, says the awards draw hundreds of entries, and describes the event as the "Oscars" of the Canadian hairstyling industry.

Stylists compete by submitting a series of images that are judged based on adherence to the rules, technique, creativity and overall cohesiveness of the collection, Boodhan said.

For Pede, who's been competing for five years, it takes around six months to put together one photo shoot. She said she began working on her "Ontario stylist" entry back in January, drawing inspiration from colour palettes found online.

"One of my models had the Ultra Violet purple that was sort of the Pantone colour of the year," said Pede.

"A lot of my shoots that I do are very vibrant colours, so most of them the wardrobe was very black and very structured corners. I like very clean lines and structure."

This image is one of three that Pede submitted to the Ontario hairstylist of the year category. (Submitted)

Pede grew up in Aylmer and trained at the now-closed Guelph School of Hairstyling. She began cutting hair in 2000, and worked in London and Belmont before returning to her home town with a dream of opening a full-service salon.

She already has clients who drive in from London and Kitchener, and hopes to further expand her client base through the competition.

"The support I've gotten from the community has been wonderful," she said. "I'll be walking and everyone's like, 'Oh my god, so exciting!'"

"It's great to show that even small town girls can make it big against big city."