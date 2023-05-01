New police chief the first-ever racially diverse top cop in London, Ont.

The London Police Services Board has announced a new chief of police Monday. Thai Truong will step into the role of police chief starting June 1, replacing Steve Williams who retired.

Truong comes to London from York Regional Police with more than two decades of policing experience, including the role of commander of Support, Investigations, Administrative and Operations with the force. His most recent role was leading policing operations for Richmond Hill, a district in York region.

"It is with tremendous honour and responsibility that I accept my appointment as the new Chief of Police for London," said Truong in a statement released Monday.

"I am committed to leading the London Police Service with integrity, transparency and accountability."

Police board chair Ali Chahbar said Truog is well-respected within the policing community and will be London's first racially diverse chief.

"He is widely recognized and regarded as a leading voice and subject matter expert in various fields of policing, including drug and human trafficking," said Chahbar in a statement.

"In a reflection of the changing face of our community and police service, once he is formally sworn into office, Chief Designate Truong will make history as the City of London's first ever racially diverse Chief of Police. This represents an important and historic milestone for both the London Police Service and City of London as a whole."

The police board said Truong has extensive investigative and specialized expertise, including a number of long-term undercover operations across North America. He has also led police units, including organized crime and drug enforcement, human trafficking, intimate partner violence, homicide, internet child exploitation and special victims' units.

A Change of Command ceremony will be held at a later date, according to the police board.

More to come.