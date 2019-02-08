Nearly 70% of teens say substance abuse a problem, survey finds

A new survey offers a unique glimpse into the minds of school children and teenagers.

The Thames Valley District School Board released the results of its 2017-2018 student school climate survey, which look at students' perceptions of their school.

Here are some key findings:

Substance abuse a big issue

Nearly 70 per cent of high school respondents thought substance abuse was a problem at their school.

They said they knew teens who used or tried to use drugs or drink alcohol at school or at school-sponsored events, and that it was easy to get away with consuming drugs or alcohol on school property without getting caught.

In elementary school, 13 per cent of kids said substance abuse was a problem.

One-third of high schoolers feel unsafe

When it came to safety almost one third of high school students said they felt unsafe at school.

In fact, a quarter of them noted that they felt physically unsafe. Coinciding with those statistics, bullying and cyberbullying proved to be an issue for a third of secondary school students, and nearly a quarter of elementary students agreed.

Other-gendered respondents felt the worst

Students who identify as neither male nor female, but rather "gender non-binary, transgender, pangender and other" in the survey, felt more negatively about their school in every category that was assessed.

Their responses were particularly low for mental health, emotional safety and physical environment categories.

How clean are schools?

More than 30 per cent of all students, in both elementary and high schools in the region, said they felt their school was either physically unclean or uncomfortable.

Used for 'planning decisions'

The survey, required by the provincial government every two years, was distributed in March 2018 to students from Grade 5 to Grade 12 and up.

The board received responses from more than 29,000 students, about two thirds of the total TVDSB student body. Surveys were also given out to TVDSB parents and staff. Those results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The school board intends to use the survey results to "make planning decisions to promote safe and inclusive schools, and to support mental health and well-being."