Hockey star Nazem Kadri has donated $1 million to a surgical centre named after him in his hometown of London, Ont., where he recently celebrated his Stanley Cup win with members of the city's Muslim community.

The donation, announced Thursday at a ceremony, goes to London Health Sciences Centre's Ambulatory Surgical Centre, which has been renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre in his honour.

The 31-year-old centre was a member of the Colorado Avalanche when they took the NHL title in June with a win over the Tamp Bay Lightning.

Kadri, now a Calgary Flame after signing a seven-year, $49-million deal as a free agent, brought the Stanley Cup home to London for a parade and a trip to his mosque two weeks ago.

Kadri has a history of involvement with the surgical centre, which also received a donation from the Nazem Kadri Foundation before the facility opened in 2020.

A view inside the pre-operative and post anesthesia care unit at the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre. (London Health Sciences Foundation )

London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) officials say the unique centre is a leader in surgical innovation.

The facility is across the street from Victoria Hospital, and is equipped to provide services, such as low-risk surgeries, to patients who may not need to be admitted into a full-scale hospital.

Since it opened, the centre has provided care to over 3,800 patients. The new funding will help with possible future expansions.