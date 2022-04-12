Windsor, Ont., chosen as venue for terrorism trial of man charged with killing Muslim family
Nathanial Veltman is accused of deliberately running over Muslim family out for walk in 2021
The trial for Nathanial Veltman, charged with killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021, will be held in Windsor, a judge has decided.
The trial is scheduled to start in September and is anticipated to take 12 weeks.
Veltman, 22, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah, and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed. The couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt.
Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021.
Police say he targeted the family because of their Muslim faith.
Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled this summer that a change of venue is warranted in the case. Reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.
The deaths in the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across the country, and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia.
A mural featuring a painting by Yumnah Afzaal is now the centrepiece of a permanent memorial at the site of the attack, at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
The City of London has also dedicated a garden to the Afzaal family.