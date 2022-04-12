Windsor, Ont., chosen as venue for terrorism trial of man charged with killing Muslim family

The trial for Nathanial Veltman, charged with killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021, will be held in Windsor, a judge has decided.

The trial is scheduled to start in September and is anticipated to take 12 weeks.

Veltman, 22, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah, and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed. The couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt.

Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021.

Police say he targeted the family because of their Muslim faith.

WATCH | Terror suspect had 'hate-related material' on devices, documents show:

London, Ont., terror suspect had 'hate-related material' on devices, documents show Duration 2:01 Nathaniel Veltman, the man facing terror related murder charges in the fatal vehicle attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., last summer, may have accessed what appeared to be ‘hate-related material’ on his devices, according to newly released court documents.

Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled this summer that a change of venue is warranted in the case. Reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

The deaths in the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across the country, and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia.

A mural featuring a painting by Yumnah Afzaal is now the centrepiece of a permanent memorial at the site of the attack, at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

The City of London has also dedicated a garden to the Afzaal family.