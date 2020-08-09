Musical equipment and alcohol theft from church under investigation in St. Thomas
Sometime between Thursday and Saturday, police said there was a break in at Gospel Hall on Sunset Drive.
Gospel Hall was broken into between Thursday and Saturday, say police
St. Thomas police are investigating the theft of musical equipment and alcohol at a local church.
Sometime between Thursday and Saturday, police said there was a break in at Gospel Hall on Sunset Drive.
The suspect or suspects entered through a sliding glass window on the north side of the church, said police, and rummaged through a number of rooms before stealing musical equipment and alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.