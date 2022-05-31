Multiple Shell stations are out of gas in London. Here's what the company says

The majority of Shell gas stations in London, Ont., have been without gas this past week with pumps blocked and sign boards displaying rows of zeros.

Some employees in the city, who were not authorized to speak to CBC News, say the shortage of gasoline started over the weekend. Diesel is still available at the 8 stations CBC visited and called.

Two Shell stations in Windsor were also dry on Tuesday.

No one from the company was available for an interview, sending an email statement instead.

This Shell at Wellington and Commissioners had to put up cones to let drivers know they're out of gas stock. (Andrew Lupton/CBC News)

"High customer demand combined with supply disruptions from recent storms have seen a small number of stations in southern Ontario temporarily run out of fuel," the email said.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to address these temporary shortages."

This Shell on Oxford and Waterloo St. has put up a sign letting drivers know they're out of gas. (Amanda Margison/CBC News)

The price of gasoline hit an all time high in early May. It climbed over $2 a litre in the London area, and across the country.

Analysts said the price of crude oil was driving up prices, as well as a global shortage of diesel. The start of the "driving season," between April and September historically sees a rise in fuel costs. The war in Ukraine and supply channel has also been a contributing factor.

It's the first time in the London region that so many stations have seen tanks dry up.

Other stations, including Petro Canada and Esso, say they continue to have supply. It is unclear from Shell when the tanks will be refilled.