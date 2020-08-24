Move over Toronto, London could become the next film hub

Ever since COVID-19 put the film industry at a standstill, producers have been eager to get their cameras rolling again.

With a post-lockdown surge expected to begin this fall, film and television producers are on the hunt for new locations.

Ward 1 councillor Michael van Holst wants London to be one of those new locations.

"A post-lockdown production surge is about to happen, which will cause filming to spill over into new locations where there is a lower threat of COVID. And London is one of those places."

To prepare for this swell of production, van Holst has put forth a motion to council, calling for the creation of a film office.

"London's got all the ingredients to be a film hub but a catalyst is needed to get that going. A film office is just the thing that could do that."

Support from London's film community

The motion has garnered quite a bit of support from London's film community, including Kelly Peckham, president of Wide Eye Television Inc., an entertainment production company.

"Having a film office here, for a relatively small investment, you could bring a very big industry, fresh new industry, to the city that would have great spin-offs as far as car rentals, location rentals, catering, hotels."

London is also home to some amazing locations, the freelance producer said. "Access to places like Budweiser Gardens, access to all kinds of different places that look different. The airport, the university grounds, gorgeous locations downtown."

And this, she adds, is what drives production.

Nick Lavery, creative director at Gotham Studios and Take5 Digital in London, is also supportive of the idea of a film office.

Nick Lavery is a creative director at Gotham Studios and Take5 Digital Studios in London. He's excited about the potential film office and hopes the city takes the time to reach out to stakeholders in the community. (Submitted: Nick Lavery)

"It's really exciting to see city council taking this opportunity seriously. I just hope that they take the time to reach out to the stakeholders in the community and get a lot of input because to do this it's got to be done right," said Lavery.

He believes the office will help raise the city's profile, making it a destination where producers will want to film.

Peckham and Lavery agree producing in London is a more affordable option for producers.

"If there's a production taking place and all the crew and cast have to be put up in hotels or have to eat at restaurant, not only will that be a boom for the London economy but it will also be a great savings for the production because overall the cost of those things are going to be lower in London," said Lavery.

Both also said it's important to keep talent in the city.

"The city has amazing talent coming out of the fantastic schools here in London. From Fanshawe to Western to OAIRT, which is the premiere sound school in the country. And all of our talent leaves," said Peckham.

"That is not what we're directly addressing, but by having a film office we would then begin to attract the larger projects to London," Lavery added.

Time is of the essence

Peckham said other cities have already begun offering up their spaces to production.

"Handmaids Tale filmed in Cambridge and it's been attracted to that area because of the river and the beauty of the architecture, etc. Cambridge is doing really well with their film office."

"St. Thomas attracted Jason Momoa​​​​​​'s series most recently because that's a great location," she added, referring to the Apple TV series See.

Van Holst agrees with Peckham and said the city must act now and take advantage of the production surge.

"We have all the pieces in place, so the timing is excellent. It's really a matter of striking when the iron is hot and for London it's very hot."

The motion will go to council at Tuesday's meeting.

