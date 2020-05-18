Motorcycle crashes in St. Thomas, Listowel, claim two lives

Two people are dead after a pair of separate motorcycle crashes – one in St Thomas, the other near Listowel – over the weekend.

St. Thomas Police responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Sunset Drive, near Wilson Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The SUV was heading south when it crossed the centre line into the path of the motorcycle, said police. They said a 60-year-old man from the Courtright area was pronounced dead, and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 59-year-old St. Thomas woman who had been driving the SUV was also taken to hospital with injuries, according to police.

Less than 24 hours later, a second motorcycle crash near Listowel claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from North Perth.

Perth County OPP said they responded to scene, on Line 87 east of Road 176, around 11:35 a.m. Sunday along with other emergency services.

The victim of the single-vehicle crash has been identified by police as Jordan Sinclair Hill.