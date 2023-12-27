Moroccan man charged with making bomb threats in Ontario, Belgium

Provincial police have charged a Moroccan man after a series of bomb threats were made across the province and linked to similar incidents in Europe.

The charges stem from threatening phone calls made on Nov. 1, 2023, to schools and other public facilities, said Brooklyn Harker, a spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police.

The caller "indicated that a bomb had been placed at these locations and the threat also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives," Harker said.

No explosives were found, and police here linked the threats to similar ones made in Belgium, where police arrested a 45-year-old Moroccan man.

"We're still in the process of working with the Belgian police to determine the next steps for this person who was arrested," Harker said. "The OPP is consulting with the federal department of justice to determine how this person will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice."

The man, from Casablanca, is charged by OPP with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of mischief and two counts of extortion.