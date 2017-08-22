'We are working full time': Morgan rebukes Van Holst over council hours comments

If Coun. Michael van Holst wanted to spark a debate about whether London city councillors should work full time, he got that and more at Tuesday's meeting of the corporate services committee.

Coun. Josh Morgan. (City of London)

In response to a letter he wrote that asks the city's governance working group to weigh the pros and cons of councillors working full time, he earned a sharp rebuke from Coun. Josh Morgan.

Morgan said he was "annoyed" by comments van Holst made in the media that suggested councillors who work a second job may not be best serving their constituents.

"I am one who has another job, and I can tell you that I'm very focused on my council work," said Morgan, who works full time at Western University. He also chairs two committees, serves as the city's budget chair and is on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities board of directors.

"I work full-time hours on my council work," he said. "This idea that we're not working full time? We are working full time."

London's 14 councillors earn $52,368 in remuneration. They are allowed to work second jobs, and many do.

Van Holst's letter argues that London is too big to have part-time councillors.

"The corporation employs thousands of full-time people to do its work, yet the chief decision makers are not included among them," he wrote.

Van Holst gave up a full-time teaching job to serve on council, but has also since declared his intention to seek the Conservative Party nomination for the riding of London-Fanshawe in October's federal election.

In his letter, van Holst says requiring councillors to work full time may require a raise in their compensation and a cut to the size of council.

After hearing Morgan's comments, van Holst apologized and said he did not want to suggest that any councillor is shirking their duties.

"We've got a great council," he said.

Van Holst said his intention was to help London deal with the big challenges facing the city and to find efficiencies.

"I see some opportunities for us to be moving faster as a city," he said.

'I don't want to engage in this'

Van Holst's letter was not well received by Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen, who said he didn't want to consider any move that could result in increased pay for councillors.

"It seems like we're spending an inordinate amount of time on ourselves," he said. "The thrust of what I'm seeing here is basically to push toward full time and to my understanding, there's really no way to adjudicate full time. This is another way to rationale more money for councillors. I don't want to engage in this."

The committee passed a motion by Van Meerbergen to receive van Holst's letter for information, but to take no further action.