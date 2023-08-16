More trouble for local psilocybin dispensaries as police raid St. Thomas storefront

The St. Thomas location of an ever-growing chain of magic mushroom dispensaries was raided by police, mimicking similar busts in London and Windsor.

The store in question, located at 309 Talbot Street, opened on Aug. 11, part of the chain's strategy to expand into smaller markets in southwestern Ontario, with a spokesperson for FunGuyz telling CBC News on Tuesday the company is eyeing Sarnia and Strathroy for possible future expansion.

In the past, FunGuyz stores in London and Windsor had been raided by police, with Windsor police actively looking for the owner, who they identified as Edward Gorbans.

"The decision was made because of community concerns and due to the fact that they are operating an illegal business in our city," said Samantha Wakefield, a spokesperson for St. Thomas police.

In the police raid, a 39-year-old Londoner was arrested, charged with one count of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking, and subsequently released.

Police seized 7,150 grams of psilocybin products, valued at roughly $71,504, Wakefield said.

Inside the St. Thomas store, large screens are used to display which products are for sale. (Alessio Donnini/CBC News)

Owners undeterred

In the past, FunGuyz stores have been known to reopen shortly after being raided by police and continue operations.

"We'll be open again tomorrow," said a FunGuyz spokesperson who identified himself as Stephen Williams, but previously identified himself as Edgar.

CBC News has confirmed the use of pseudonyms by spokespeople for FunGuyz in the past.

Williams also explained that FunGuyz stores are franchised and not all owned by the same individual or group, although their supply chain is centralized.

The Windsor Police Service raided the magic mushroom store FunGuyz only a week after it opened downtown, followed by another raid some time later. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Despite the plan to reopen in St. Thomas as they did in London and Windsor, Williams says the financial hit FunGuyz takes from police confiscating inventory is not insignificant — but it's also not a deterrent.

"What everyone is forgetting is this is not for business and money. Most of us have money. We're not doing it to get rich. We're doing it to push for psilocybin and get access for as many people as possible," said Williams. "In St. Thomas we don't really make much money."

The existence of FunGuyz is meant to spur lawmakers into action, according to Williams, especially due to the potential for medical use psilocybin has.

"There's an LCBO on every corner. What medical benefits does alcohol have?" said Williams. "I'm pretty sure someone dies every day due to being drunk off alcohol, right? But mushrooms that have been around for thousands of years and don't kill people are not allowed."

Psilocybin is currently showing promising results in clinical trials and being used to treat mental health disorders such as anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, and substance abuse issues, according to Health Canada.

Still, the regulatory body says evidence is limited, as few trials have been completed.