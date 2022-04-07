Stephanie Hanley's son Steven has spent years struggling, but things have been getting worse.

"He sleeps rough. He'll sleep wherever he can, like in a park or downtown in an alley," said Hanley, 51, of London, Ont.

Steven was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teenager. Today, said Hanley, he is addicted to both crystal meth and fentanyl, and has had many run-ins with the law.

Hanley is sharing her story in hopes others gain a better understanding of people experiencing homelessness.

This week, Hanley grew worried about her son. She hadn't heard from him in a few days and the last time she saw him, he was skinny and didn't look well. When he finally called, he was not in his right frame of mind, she said, but he agreed to meet her the next day.

Steven never showed.

Stephanie Hanley holds her son, Steven as a baby; Steven at 9 or 10 years old (Submitted by Stephanie Hanley)

Recently, she put up a Facebook post asking if anyone had seen or heard from him.

"It gets longer and longer in between when I do not hear from him," said Hanley. "As a parent, you worry, even though they're adults."

Steven also has two children, a 12- and 13-year-old. They've started to ask more about their dad, said Hanley.

"It's hard. I used to run to him if he needed money," said Hanley through tears to CBC News this week. "But now I have to stand back and kind of make him accountable for a lot that he does. It's very hard."

Trauma triggered spiral

Hanley was a teenager when Steven was born, and his father only became involved in his life when he was 12, she said.

"His father was an addict too. There was problems and he had to charge his father for something that he did to him. That kind of triggered it a bit. And then he got involved with the wrong crowd.

"And it's just gone from bad to worse.

We've gone and tried to get help from a lot of avenues and we've been running into brick walls.​​​​ - Stephanie Hanley

"We've gone and tried to get help from a lot of avenues and we've been running into brick walls," she said.

Hanley's son has spent time at different provincial treatment facilities over the years, she said, but often left the programs early.

Hanley wishes a court would order her son to stay in a facility for at least a year.

"I know they always say that all the systems are overloaded ... but I'm sorry, if the government can support other things in other countries, I'm sure they can throw more support toward this."

Not enough supports

What Hanley is experiencing "is probably some of the hardest things that parents could face — watching their child struggle through these sorts of issues in a system that is not built to support them well," says Chuck Lazenby, executive director of Unity Project — For Relief of Homelessness in London.

"The options in terms of resources are quite limited."

Chuck Lazenby, executive director of Unity Project in London, Ont., says mothers like Hanley who can maintain a relationship with their loved ones are doing the right thing. (James Chaarani/CBC News)

Lazenby said staff at her own charity have difficulty tracking down and securing help for people in Steven's position.

"And we're experts in that," she said. If you don't have money to pay for a spot at a treatment facility, your loved one is likely to sit on a lengthy wait list.

Lazenby said mothers like Hanley who can maintain a relationship with their loved ones are doing the right thing.

"Try to keep that connection as much as you can," she said. "We do see a lot of people who have no connection to family and that connection is really important."