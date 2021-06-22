Indigenous agency will soon be able to provide culturally appropriate foster care for children

Indigenous children and youth in need of foster care will now have a more culturally appropriate option in southwestern Ontario.

Mnaasged Child and Family Services, an Indigenous child wellbeing agency that provides family support, counselling, advocacy as well as child and youth programming, has received its foster care licence approval from the Ministry of Children and Youth Services.

This means the agency's care program will now be an option for children in the region when care is required by the Children's Aid Society.

"We've worked on this program for a significant length of time, and we're very happy that we're finally being able to deliver it," said Mike George, Mnaasged's executive director.

The agency, based in Muncey, Ont., will be working in partnership with Children's Aid Society (CAS) chapters across southwestern Ontario. The CAS will refer Indigenous children to Mnaasged, which will develop a tailored plan for each child to ensure they receive the care they need, taking into account Indigenous knowledge and community supports

Serving Indigenous children and families in Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, St. Thomas-Elgin, Chatham-Kent and Windsor Essex, the agency now provides services rooted in Haudenosaunee, Anishinabek and Lunaapeew values, beliefs and customs, ensuring a culturally-appropriate service that is trauma-informed and inclusive.

"Child welfare has not been very kind to Indigenous people and children for over a century and the history before that as well, has not done our families, our children any great service," said Melissa Patriquin, the director of service at Mnaasged.

"At Mnaasged, our main goal is to make sure that our children are healthy and balanced ... We have hundreds of years of trauma and grief to undo, and we wanted to make sure that we were doing this in the best possible way. We want to make sure that what we're giving our children is the very best that we can and that it's grounded in their cultural identity, their teachings and and their traditions."

The agency has been working toward restoring First Nations jurisdiction over child and family services for more than eight years, when several First Nations formed a partnership to address a disproportionate number of Indigenous children in foster care.

Mnaasged is now recruiting foster parents to begin arranging child placements in the fall. People interested do not have to be Indigenous and the organization said it's looking for families who embrace diversity and come from all walks of life.

People who are selected to open their homes to children in need of care will receive training.

"It will equip them with the history of Indigenous children and child welfare disruptions to family," said Kyleigh Alexander, the alternative care supervisor at Mnaasged. "Whether or not the families are Indigenous, they are going to be knowledgeable because with knowledge comes understanding and we want a safe and understanding home for these children."

After receiving its alternative care licence approval, Mnaasged is one step closer to obtaining full agency status, which will designate them as a Children's Aid Society by 2024. However, Mnaasged will use the term Child Wellbeing Agency.