Got your 1st dose before May 9? You can book a quicker appointment for your 2nd dose

With more doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in the region early next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is accelerating second dose appointments for anyone who got their first dose on or before May 9.

"Our normal allotment of vaccine is about 25,000 per week of Pfizer. In addition to that, the MLHU will receive 17,000 of Moderna," Dr. Chris Mackie, the region's medical officer of health, said during a media briefing Monday.

"Going from 25,000 per week, up to 42,000 per week, that's a huge jump and it's exactly the sort of level of availability of vaccine that we've been hoping for, waiting for and planning for, for some time," he said.

Those eligible will be able to rebook their fast-tracked, second dose appointment starting Wednesday, June 16 at 8 a.m. The health unit is encouraging people to book online through their vaccine portal, but people can also rebook by calling 226-289-3560.

Federal health officials have authorized the use of either the Pfizer BioNTtech or Moderna vaccine as a second dose when either mRNA vaccine was given as the first dose.

Those who received the Oxford AstraZeneca as their first dose have the option of either getting the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna as their second dose. Earlier this week, Ontario also decreased the wait time between doses for those who had received the AstraZeneca from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

"While second doses of COVID-19 vaccine can now be delivered as short as eight weeks apart, it is important to note that a 12-week interval between doses provides better protection in the long term," read a media release from the MLHU, adding the accelerated second dose schedule is recommended as two doses are needed to protect against the Delta variant, which officials anticipate will be the dominant COVID-19 variant in Ontario.

As of this week, more than 355,000 vaccine shots have been administered in London and Middlesex County, with 72 per cent of adults having received at least one dose.