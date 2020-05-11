Missing 15-year-old with medical condition prompts police search

London police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy with a medical condition.

Aaron Earhart, of London, was last seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood, in the area of Huron and Sandford streets around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, said police.

Missing Person-Aaron Earhart (15yrs)-Click link for full release: <a href="https://t.co/xVOVRGXtBy">https://t.co/xVOVRGXtBy</a> <a href="https://t.co/BNwTsDAW9N">pic.twitter.com/BNwTsDAW9N</a> —@lpsmediaoffice

Earhart is described as white, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and glasses. Police said he could be wearing a black puffy jacket, black sweat pants and black and yellow Adidas shoes.

Police said Earhart has a medical condition and there is concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).