Missing 15-year-old with medical condition prompts police search
London

Aaron Earhart was last seen in the area of Huron and Sandford streets around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police and family are concerned for Aaron Earhart's welfare. (Submitted by London Police Service)

London police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy with a medical condition.

Aaron Earhart, of London, was last seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood, in the area of Huron and Sandford streets around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, said police.

Earhart is described as white, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and glasses. Police said he could be wearing a black puffy jacket, black sweat pants and black and yellow Adidas shoes.

Police said Earhart has a medical condition and there is concern for his welfare. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

