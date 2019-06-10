London business owners aim to put 'Midtown' on the map

When London, Ont. music school owner Joel Jacobs tried to join his local Business Improvement Association (BIA), he ran into a problem.

Junction Beats, located at 384 William Street, sits between the hard boundary of two well-established business associations in the city; the Downtown London BIA and Old East Village BIA.

Jacobs' neighbourhood, Midtown, was somehow off the map.

"You have to do it yourself," said King N. Jerome, one of several business owners who formed the Midtown District Group, meant to bolster businesses in the area.

They had the option to join other business groups, but were too far outside the jurisdiction to benefit from sidewalk sales and beautification projects.

Joel Jacobs (left) and King N. Jerome in front of the new mural at Junction Beats, on William St. (Allison Devereaux/CBC News )

"I wanted something bright and catchy and vibrant to really try and brighten up the neighbourhood," said Jacobs, who commissioned a mural on the side of his building.

It's part of an effort to show the neighbourhood is more than a "conduit" between downtown and Old East Village, an area to drive through, said Jerome. The neighbourhood is centred along Dundas Street and home to two secondary schools; Catholic Central and H.B. Beal.

"There's a lot of disenfranchised people. I think it's overlooked because of that," said Jerome, owner of The Jumpoff, which sells urban clothing at 540 Dundas Street.

"It's had less attention," said Ryan Craven, Supervisor of Community Development at the City of London.

He said efforts to revive London's downtown in the 1990's drew hard lines to develop certain areas.

Mural painting by Kristyn Watterworth, former owner of a Bayfield art studio. Watterworth now lives in New York City. (Allison Devereaux/CBC News )

The store owners invited students at H.B. Beal to draw murals on buildings across Midtown in the next school year. That ownership would ensure the artists taking good care of the neighbourhood, after being "immortalized" through their art, said Jerome.

Jacobs and Jerome said they're learning from the other, well-established BIA's in London. They shadowed an AGM for Old East Village and attended the Urban League of London, an umbrella group for neighbourhood associations.

"We were the last neighbourhood in downtown to be represented, not to mention that we're both younger gentlemen," said Jerome.

Craven, who encouraged them to attend, agrees the pair "aren't the typical type of people organizing neighbourhood groups."

"Most of the people I work with are a little older, homeowners in neighbourhoods. So, we're really happy there's some younger guys putting energy into making this a better neighbourhood," he said.

Jerome said the pair bring a different perspective to issues in the city.

"We bring different flavour, a different dynamic," he said.