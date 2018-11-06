Health unit says Hepatitis A outbreak affects London's vulnerable

The Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting 16 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in 2018, describing the unexpected increase as an "outbreak." Fifteen of those cases were reported since October 1.

The health unit usually sees about three cases a year.

Health officials said the cases are predominantly among those who are homeless, use or inject illicit drugs, or suffer from addiction.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health, said the solution extends beyond health care.

"The solutions aren't as simple as just medication or vaccination as is the case here. The long-term solutions require things like affordable housing, harm reduction services, access to substance supports and mental health treatment. Those are the critical types of solutions that will help us address these types of outbreaks," he said.

Non-travelled cases

Typically in London, Summers said, there aren't very many reports of Hepatitis A cases, which would commonly stem from people who have contracted the virus outside of Canada.

However, the current outbreak includes a majority of cases where the person hasn't travelled, meaning the virus is circulating in the local population.

Summers has advised those who have come in close contact with infected people to get vaccinated.

"It's more challenging to make sure that we're adequately providing vaccinations to the people that they might have come in contact with," he said.

Those who are at greatest risk include people with chronic liver disease, people who inject drugs and men who have sex with men.

Some symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, and more notably jaundice.