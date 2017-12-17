St. Thomas city council has approved funding that will allow a mental health clinician to continue assisting city police, but only for three months.

The position, which has been in place since October 2017, was originally funded by the province. When that funding ran out in October 2018, the Canadian Mental Health Association stepped up and provided funding until the end of March 2019. Last night, council approved $18,000 to extend the position until the end of June.

"I'm very happy," said St. Thomas police chief, Chris Herridge. "We knew at some point that the grant money we had received in October 2017 was going to expire. We were hoping by that time that there would be a provincial mental health collaboration model in place and a funding stream in place. We haven't reached that point yet."

Clinician helps police on calls

In 2018, St. Thomas Police responded to 1,401 calls with mental health overtones. The mental health clinician assisted more than 560 people during those calls.

Chief Herridge called it a good investment, adding that the clinician can often have more success de-escalating mental health-related calls than uniformed officers.

It's important to have the person who has the education and the training to help assist - St. Thomas Police Chief Chris Herridge

"When we're dealing with mental health, because we are not the experts, we do [people] a disservice. That's why it's important to have the person who has the education and the training to help assist with the referral, the follow up, the ongoing support so we don't have the revolving door issue that we have right now," said Herridge.

St. Thomas police are still in talks with the province to commit to funding for a mental health clinician beyond June.

"I think everyone's doing their own thing. The Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs), in certain locations across the province, will fund mental health collaboration teams, but they are all individual. In the Southwest 2 LHIN, they do not fund it here. I am a little surprised that we don't have some sort of consistency when it comes to mental health funding across the province."

To guarantee the position, the police service can approach city council for a funding extension, or run an overage in its budget. Herridge said the position is so vital, that St. Thomas police created a business plan with Elgin OPP and Aylmer police.

It includes funding three mental health clinicians to support mental health related police calls across the county. That plan has been presented to the provincial government for consideration.

