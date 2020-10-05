Meadowlily condo application deferred, as opponents speak out

A decision on a controversial application to build a cluster of condo units close to environmentally sensitive areas off Meadowlily Road in London was kicked down the road at a planning committee Monday, but the proposal's many opponents didn't miss a chance to take some warm-up swings at the plan.

Increased traffic and questions about the overall fit of 13 fourplex townhomes and 37 detached, two-storey houses on the rural road topped the list of concerns speakers raised.

A common complaint was the proposal will alter the road's rural flavour and border environmentally sensitive areas, including the Highbury Woods to the west and the Meadowlily Woods Environmentally Sensitive Area across the road.

The land-use application for 101 Meadowlily Rd. S. (CBC News)

The developer requested — and was granted by a 6-0 vote — a two-month deferral to tweak the application. The original design had called for the townhomes to be three-storeys high and staff have asked for a limit of 2.5 storeys. The developer will go back to the drawing board on the townhomes, but a consultant for the developer told the committee that the main scope of the application is unlikely to see significant change.

In his presentation to committee, city planner Mike Corby said the application is consistent with a number of existing planning rules.

It will require an official plan amendment that shifts the place type from "urban reserve community growth" designation to "low-density residential."

In the London Plan, the site falls within the "neighbourhood place" type.

In short, the proposed development on the 5.2 hectare site is keeping with the kind of growth planners envisioned, Corby said.

Also, he said a 35-metre green space buffer on the west side of the property and existing road right-of-way on the east side provides "sufficient buffering" from the protected areas. The planners report also said the development "will not generate significant levels of traffic" on the road which comes to a dead-end at the Thames River, but often gets clogged with street parking by visitors who come for the hiking on weekends.

Not 'inward and upward'

All the planning talk didn't appease those who spoke against the proposal.

Susan Smith, who's lived at 141 Meadowlily Rd. S. for 19 years, said the development stands to ruin much of what makes the area special.

"This is a gem in southeast London," she said. "People are entitled to live in this area but the reason they want to live here is because of its natural beauty ... if we put this development there, the reason for wanting to be here is taken away."

Kelley McKeating, president of the local branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, said the proposal is an example of bad planning.

This 5.2 hectare parcel at 101 on Meadowlily Rd. S. is the subject of a plan to build 13 fourplexes and 37 single-detached homes. The buildings will cover about 40 per cent of the area on the parcel (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

"This development is the antithesis of the London Plan's desire to build inward and upward," she said. "Meadowlily Road is an idyllic country laneway that has not changed substantially since the farmhouses on that street were first built 200 years ago."

The application will come back to the planning committee in a few months with another public participation meeting.

Coun. Steven Turner, in a bid to "temper some expectations" said the committee will work to address some of the concerns but said it's unlikely the property will remain a farmhouse surrounded by trees and fields forever.

"The landowner is seeking to develop on it," he said. "In all likelihood, something will be developed on this site. The question is what form it takes and whether that reflects all the planning documents that we have in place."