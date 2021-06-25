Mayors of London, Quebec City issue joint call for national summit on Islamophobia

Saying "urgent action" is needed in the wake of deadly attacks that killed Muslims in their cities, the mayors of London, Ont., and Quebec City have jointly issued a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold a national summit on Islamophobia.

The letter issued Friday by London Mayor Ed Holder and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume follows the June 6 attack in London that killed four members of a Muslim family as they were out for an evening walk. They were run down as the stood on a sidewalk in what police have said was a hate-motivated attack.

The London killings, along with a 2017 shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people are cited in the letter as reasons why the national summit is needed.

"As a result of these and countless other vile Islamophobic incidents, both subtle and overt, the need for urgent action is undeniable," the letter reads. "The voices representing Muslim communities from across Canada must be heard.

The letter commends Trudeau in voting with other MPs to hold an emergency national summit on Islamophobia before August.

More to come.