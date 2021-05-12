Private marinas open to 'level playing field' as Ontario allows public parks launches

A handful of private marinas in Norfolk County in southwestern Ontario have reopened contrary to emergency pandemic orders after learning provincial parks will be allowed to go ahead with their own boat launches Friday.

"I've respected the order since it came into effect at the beginning of April, but the icing on the cake for me was that the province doesn't adhere to their own stay-at-home order," said Ray Ferris, owner of Old Cut Boat Livery in Port Rowan that opened Wednesday.

The rules surrounding marinas have caused confusion among owners and boaters alike — private marinas and boat clubs have been ordered shut, yet boat launches on public land are allowed to stay open.

"We just want a level playing field," said Ferris.

Since the provincewide stay-at-home order to effect over a month ago, private marinas have only been allowed to open for watercraft repair and servicing, watercraft docking and launching services for essential purposes, such as helping people access their property. They're not allowed to open for recreational boating activities.

Municipalities have had an unfair advantage at the expense of small businesses and now the province has the unfair advantage by allowing their own ramps to be open within their parks system. - Ray Ferris, owner of Old Cut Boat Livery

Meanwhile, municipal boat launches that are not part of a marina are not required to be closed. However, municipalities have the option of closing them at their discretion.

On Friday, more than a dozen parks across the province will be available for day use, with more scheduled to open the following week.

"To provide people with a safe way to spend time outdoors, exercise and get some fresh air, Ontario Parks remain open and continue to provide facilities and services, including boat launches, to support local and safe day use activities," a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said in a statement sent to CBC News.

"We know how much people love to visit Ontario Parks for day use as a way to spend time outdoors, get fresh air and stay healthy, but we are asking that you only visit and enjoy a provincial park or conservation reserve close to home, and only with members of your own household," the statement said, adding people should not travel outside their areas to visit parks.

Ray Ferris, owner of Old Cut Boar Livery, says it doesn't make sense to have private marinas closed while allowing municipally owned boat launches to open. (Submitted by Ray Ferris)

Keeping private marinas closed while allowing public ones to open isn't fair, say Ferris and other marina owners.

"Municipalities have had an unfair advantage at the expense of small businesses and now the province has the unfair advantage by allowing their own ramps to be open within their parks system," said Ferris.

"So you've got this level of frustration across the province where boaters and anglers are saying, 'Well, how come the Old Cut Boat Livery is closed, yet I can go to Sarnia or Niagara Falls and use a municipal launch there?' So it's never been a level playing field."

'Put some trust in marina owners'

Sandboy Marina also opened Wednesday.

"We have a very short season to survive," said co-owner Robyn May. "This month is very much fishing focused because it's not sunny for recreational boating.

"We really feel the pinch because that's really our only income this time of year from the marina and there's no safer place to be than out in the middle of the lake, so none of it seems to make sense."

Derek and Robyn May, owners of Sandboy Marina, say allowing public marinas in the area to open could alleviate the congestion they anticipate to see once Long Point Provincial Park opens its boat ramps Friday. (Submitted by Robyn May)

Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has criticized the province's decision to restrict outdoor activities and has said it will not control the spread of COVID-19, but rather harm those who don't have access to greenspace.

On Thursday, after announcing the stay-at-home order would be in effect at least until June 2, Premier Doug Ford said the ban on outdoor recreation amenities will continue in place to limit mobility within regions.

May finds the restrictions on marinas illogical considering they were one of the first outdoor amenities given the go-ahead to reopen after the first Ontario lockdown last year.

"The province needs to put some trust in marina owners to provide a safe recreational environment," May said, adding area marina owners have put strict physical distancing measures in place since the pandemic began.

"We just want to provide a safe activity for the people of Ontario to get out, get some exercise, help their mental health, and be able to go fishing and put some food on the table."

May and Ferris said opening private marinas would also alleviate some of the congestion they anticipate to see once boat launches open up at provincial parks.

CBC News has learned two additional marinas, Collins Harbour and MacDonald Turkey Point Marina, also opened their boat launches for fishing on Wednesday.

While legislation for marinas remains unclear, if police determine an emergency order is being violated, operators could be fined under the Reopening Ontario Act.

"I guess I do run the risk of a fine, but I've had no luck to this point in having this issue addressed, so the unfairness of the provincial parks opening their ramp just pushed me off the edge to do what I'm doing," said Ferris.