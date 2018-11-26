Maple Leaf Foods to build $660M facility, employ 1,450 in London

Maple Leaf Foods has announced plans to build a $660-million fresh poultry facility that would employ 1,450 people in London.

On Monday, the Canadian packaged meats company said the new 640,000 square-foot facility would be built at a site along Wilton Grove Road, south of Highway 401, with construction beginning in 2019 and projected to be completed by 2021.

"As the largest addition to our food processing sector in the last 20 years, Maple Leaf Foods will bring significant employment and long-term economic benefits to the entire Southwest region," said Kapil Lakhotia, president of the London Economic Development Corporation (LEDC).

Officials said the LEDC and the city have been working with the company to land the deal in London.

The LEDC is working with local institutions including Fanshawe College and Brescia University College to develop talent to work in food and drinks processing, quality assurance and nutritional sciences, among other trades.

The state-of-the-art facility is said to be one of the most technologically advanced processing plants in the world.

News of the investment was announced Monday shortly after 4 p.m. Maple Foods and the LEDC will host a press conference Tuesday at the Canadian Centre for Product Validation where Premier Doug Ford is set to lead the official announcement.