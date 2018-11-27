Doug Ford welcomes Maple Leaf to London while 3 other Ont. meat plants close

Maple Leaf Foods is announcing plans to build a $660-million fresh poultry facility south of Hwy. 401 in London, with doors set to open in 2021.

Premier Doug Ford was among dignitaries to announce the operation that's been in the works for three years and will receive $34.5 million from the province and $28 million from Ottawa.

The new 640,00 square-foot facility will employ 1,450 people, but comes with job losses in three other Ontario centres.

Maple Leaf processing plants in Toronto, Brampton and Perth South, close to St. Marys, will close as the company consolidates operations.