Live
Doug Ford welcomes Maple Leaf to London while 3 other Ont. meat plants close
Maple Leaf Foods announced plans to build a $660-million fresh poultry facility south of the 401 in London with doors set to open in 2021.
The company is consolidating its fresh poultry processing operations in London
Maple Leaf Foods is announcing plans to build a $660-million fresh poultry facility south of Hwy. 401 in London, with doors set to open in 2021.
Premier Doug Ford was among dignitaries to announce the operation that's been in the works for three years and will receive $34.5 million from the province and $28 million from Ottawa.
The new 640,00 square-foot facility will employ 1,450 people, but comes with job losses in three other Ontario centres.
Maple Leaf processing plants in Toronto, Brampton and Perth South, close to St. Marys, will close as the company consolidates operations.