Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock

A 66-year-old Windsor man has been taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock, according to provincial police.

Emergency services responded to the scene Tuesday just after 2:40 p.m.

Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle heading eastbound, and crashed into the concrete median dividing both directions of traffic.

According to OPP, the vehicle "glided" across the top of the barrier before re-entering the eastbound lanes and entering a ditch.

As of 9:15 p.m., two lanes of the highway, just east of Highway 59, are closed. OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said they'll be open again within two hours.