Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock
London

Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock

Vehicle hit concrete median and 'glided' on top of it before going into a ditch: police

CBC News ·
Emergency services responded to a serious, single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock Tuesday afternoon. (Tom Addison/CBC)

A 66-year-old Windsor man has been taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock, according to provincial police.

Emergency services responded to the scene Tuesday just after 2:40 p.m.

Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle heading eastbound, and crashed into the concrete median dividing both directions of traffic.

According to OPP, the vehicle "glided" across the top of the barrier before re-entering the eastbound lanes and entering a ditch.

As of 9:15 p.m., two lanes of the highway, just east of Highway 59, are closed. OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said they'll be open again within two hours.

