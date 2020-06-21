Man shot dead during home invasion in east London: Police

A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in the city's east end, London police say.

At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police say they were contacted regarding suspicious individuals entering a home in the area of Pochard Lane and Woodfern Road and fleeing shortly after.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound and has since been pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway and has been taken over by the London Police Major Crime Section.

Police are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.