Man shot dead by London Police mourned by Sarnia francophone community

The man shot dead after an interaction with London Police last week has been identified as a 29-year-old Sarnia man who loved tennis and was well known in the francophone community.

Justin Bourassa, 29, of Sarnia, died Oct. 28, in hospital.

"Justin was the tennis pro and beloved coach of the Sarnia Tennis Club. He took a special interest in teaching junior players, mentoring them to an elite level," Bourassa's obituary states.

"He was an exceptional athlete who loved cycling and running long distance. He was also a registered massage therapist who was highly respected in his field. Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him. He will be best remembered for his kindness to those less privileged, his gentleness, his humour and his joie de vivre.

Justin Bourassa, 29, died after an interaction with police on Oct. 28 in London, Ont. (Supplied by McKenzie & Blundy Funeral Home)

Bourassa died after an officer discharged his firearm, following an interaction in an alley off Richmond Street in London, between Pall Mall and Piccadilly streets.

Officers had been responding to a call about a break and enter nearby, at St. George and Mill streets. An autopsy was done on Monday morning but no results have been released.

A candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Sarnia Tennis Club.

"Justin was a magnificent human being. He was a talented evangelist for tennis, an outstanding squash player, a long-distance runner for mentoring young players in the game," one friend wrote on Facebook. "Humble, caring, compassionate...Justin is somebody most of us should seek to emulate."