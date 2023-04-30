Man in life-threatening condition following early morning crash in downtown London

A man is in hospital clinging to life after he was struck by a vehicle in London's downtown early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Queens Avenue and Richmond Street intersection shortly after 3 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, London police said in a statement.

The man was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition. There's no word on his current condition.

The vehicle had initially fled the scene, but police later identified the driver and arrested them, they said.

Richmond Street between Dundas and Fullarton Streets was closed for a time as members of the Traffic Management Unit were on scene investigating. The roads have since reopened to traffic.

Police said they will provide details regarding the charges laid when that information becomes available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.