Man identified as victim of fatal stabbing in north London Saturday

A man identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in London was visiting his former home to pick up belongings he left behind, a renter of the home told CBC London.

The victim, identified by court documents as Safurani Bakare, was found outside an Old North home on Saturday morning. A 22-year-old man from London has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as assault causing bodily harm in relation to a second stabbing at another location.

Devarsh Patel rents a room at the house where Bakare lived, and was out car shopping when he later came home to find a crime scene outside.

Patel said he was shocked to learn a man had been stabbed just feet away from where he lives.

"My neighbourhood is one of the more safe ones in London," Patel said.

He said the victim had rented a room at the home for close to a year. He was returning to pick up some belongings he left behind, including furniture he had left in the garage.

Police responded to the call to the area of Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died of his injuries later that day.

About twenty minutes later, police responded to a second stabbing near Patricia Street and University Crescent.

A 22-year-old man from London has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing and also faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm in relation to the second stabbing.

London police said in a news release Monday that it appears the accused and the victim were not known to each other.

Anyone with information in relation to the stabbings is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.