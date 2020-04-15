Man dies after shooting in east London

One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in east London.

Police say it happened Tuesday evening at around 5:30. Officers responded to a unit inside an apartment building at 580 Dundas Street, just east of William Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who died a short time later, according to a statement issued by police.

Investigators said a man has been taken into custody.

The victim will not be identified until family members have been notified.

The investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to the Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent online anonymously.