Man charged after allegedly breaking into London's Al-Taqwa school
London's Al-Taqwa Academy was the target of a robbery early Monday morning with police saying they've arrested a suspect.
The 36-year old suspect resisted arrest when discovered inside school
London's Al-Taqwa Academy was the target of a break and enter early Monday morning with police saying they've arrested a suspect.
Officers say they responded to an alarm at the private school in the city's east end just after midnight. With the help of the canine unit, a man was discovered inside.
They say the 36-year old suspect resisted arrest but was in possession of a bag containing school property.
Police said they do not believe the robbery was racially motivated. Al-Taqwa Academy teaches primarily Muslim students.
The man is charged with the following:
- Break enter & theft;
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $,5000
- Resist arrest.
The next court appearance for the accused is in June.