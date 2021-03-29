Man charged after allegedly breaking into London's Al-Taqwa school

London's Al-Taqwa Academy was the target of a break and enter early Monday morning with police saying they've arrested a suspect.

Officers say they responded to an alarm at the private school in the city's east end just after midnight. With the help of the canine unit, a man was discovered inside.

They say the 36-year old suspect resisted arrest but was in possession of a bag containing school property.

Police said they do not believe the robbery was racially motivated. Al-Taqwa Academy teaches primarily Muslim students.

The man is charged with the following:

Break enter & theft;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $,5000

Resist arrest.

The next court appearance for the accused is in June.