Man wanted in relation to North Bay homicide arrested in London after vehicle theft

A man wanted in relation to a North Bay homicide is facing a string of robbery-related charges in connection with a London vehicle theft.

North Bay Police contacted London Police on Saturday, alerting them that the suspect was believed to be in the London area.

Later that day, London police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle robbery at an address along North Centre Road near Fanshawe Park Road West.

Police located the vehicle, but the male suspect had already fled on foot. Officers located the suspect at about 2 p.m.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody on the North Bay Police Service's arrest warrant.

London police said the suspect was charged with several offences connected to the incident on North Centre Road including the following:

Two counts of robbery.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Two counts of theft.

Forcible confinement and threats contrary to the criminal code.

Police say the victim of the robbery is in hospital with minor injuries. There is no threat to public safety.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.