Man accused in June 6 attack that killed 4 makes court appearance

The London man charged in the killing of four members of a Muslim family made a brief court appearance via video link on Thursday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, appeared in Ontario Superior Court via video link from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre Thursday. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod)

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder as well as terrorism charges in connection with the June 6 attack on the Afzaal family along Hyde Park Road.

Four members of the family died when they were run down while out for an evening walk.

During Thursday's court appearance, the court heard that Veltman's lawyer Christopher Hicks had received disclosure from the Crown in the case and has requested four weeks to review it.

Veltman will remain in custody at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.

His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 25.