Male shot in east London, condition unknown

London police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue Wednesday night that sent one man to hospital.

Police said they responded to the area after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at 8:53 p.m.

One male was taken to hospital but there's no word on his condition.

People in the area posted their observations on Twitter.

Melanie St. Denis said she saw at least "10 to 15 cops flying and looking for someone." She then saw an ambulance leave the area with a police escort.

There were also reports of a young man being shot and pushed out of a car.

Police say the investigation is being conducted by the Major Crimes section and is in its early stages. More details are expected to be released later.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.