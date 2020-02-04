'He kinda got us on the map': Former student and colleague remembers well-known basketball coach

The recent passing of a high-school teacher in Strathroy, Ont. has people thinking about man's lasting legacy when it comes to the town's basketball history.

Vaughan MacPherson spent 27 years at the Strathroy District Collegiate Institute, many of those years coaching the school's basketball teams.

"He was an old-school coach. He had sayings and one of [them] was, 'there's a reason it's called the right way,'" said Al Campbell, a retired teacher at the school who was also a student of MacPherson's in the early 1980s.

During those years, Campbell said MacPherson was known for getting his students to push themselves on the court.

"If you wanted to work really hard, he loved you," said Campbell. "If you didn't, you'd probably be on the bench."

Demanded a lot, gave a lot

As a coach, MacPherson worked hard to give the school exposure across the province. He held annual tournaments where he brought the top basketball teams from across Ontario to Strathroy because "he knew every coach everywhere."

"He got us on the map," said Campbell.

One of the players who showed up for MacPherson's tournaments was Leo Rautins. He ended up being drafted in the first round of the National Basketball Association draft in 1983.

Campbell eventually succeeded MacPherson as coach for the school's basketball teams. MacPherson would retire in 1998, but continue to play a role in the shaping of future talent.

"He was kinda my coach on the side, no matter what team it was, he'd come and watch games ... and then we'd go and talk," Campbell said.

The other side

Off the court, MacPherson had a bit of a tough shell to him, according to Campbell.

"He was business and he was pretty focused," said Campbell. "He loved his sports and his wife."

MacPherson leaves behind his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life for MacPherson will take place at Denning's of Strathroy on Saturday, Feb. 22.