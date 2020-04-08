LTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

A London bus driver whose route took him from Fanshawe College, through the downtown to the city's west-end, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The London Transit Commission confirmed Wednesday that the operator was driving Route 20 between March 24 and 26.

Officials are asking anyone who rode that route between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is feeling unwell to contact the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU).

"MLHU is reaching out directly to those who have been in close contact with this operator and will provide guidance on next steps," the LTC's administration wrote in a statement posted to its website.

The LTC has enacted strict measure to keep buses sanitized and to keep people from sitting too close to each other. Riders are asked to only board by the back door to avoid proximity to drivers and to only use transit for essential trips.

This is Route 20. It spans from Fanshawe College to Beaverbrook. (Submitted by LTC)

While this is the first case involving a transit driver, the union's president says he is extremely concerned.

"It's pretty scary," said Andrew Fournier, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 741.

"Obviously we don't want anything bad happening here. We care about each other like brothers and sisters."

Fournier said drivers want more information, with some looking to book time off to self-isolate.

The LTC said it is taking every necessary step to protect employees, customers and the community against the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the measures the LTC is taking: