Low-cost carrier Swoop to return flights to London airport

As health restrictions continue to ease on air travel, airline Swoop is returning west-bound routes to the London International Airport.

The ultra-low cost carrier owned by Westjet is offering four weekly non-stop flights between London, Ont., and Edmonton, Alta., starting on June 1.

"The increased flight frequency from Swoop is a good indicator of pent up passenger demand for flights from our airport," said Scott McFadzean, President & CEO of London International Airport.

"We're expecting many travelers will continue to take advantage of the convenient flight times, ultra-low-cost fares from Swoop and an easy and comfortable experience at London International."

McFadzean, who took over as the head of the airport on Jan. 31 at a time when most domestic and all international flights were still grounded, said additional flights from Swoop are expected to be added in the future.

While no international routes have yet to be announced, McFadzean said flights to places like Cuba, Mexico, Orlando, Las Vegas, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are expected to become available in the fall.

There are currently about six domestic flights from the London airport that travel between Toronto and Calgary.