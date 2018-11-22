Dance music duo Loud Luxury will be performing in their hometown for next year's Juno Awards, which are set for March 17 in London, Ont.

The Canadian Academy of Recordings Arts and Sciences (CARAS), alongside CBC Music made the announcement Thursday in the city, saying tickets for the event would go on sale at the end of the month.

The 48th annual music festival brings together the best in Canadian talent with an entire week dedicated to live shows, songwriter circles and other events for fans.

Watch the announcement

Headliners

At the announcement, held at the main Juno venue Budweiser Gardens, CARAS president Allan Reid said Loud Luxury has been setting the "dance world on fire."

"We are thrilled to welcome an amazing local success to the JUNOS stage and we can't wait for everyone to see what they have in store," Reid said.

The duo is make up of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, both graduates of Western University. Since leaving school, they've earned accolades for their music, which they have described as "deep house with a shot of tequila."

While the duo has only a handful of releases, including the seven-time platinum Body and their latest single Love No More, they've been turning heads in the music world and have performed more than 150 concerts across the continent.

The Juno Awards take place in London at the city's largest venue Budweiser Gardens on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.