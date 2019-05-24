Lord Roberts parents left scratching their heads after anti-abortion group tapped to deliver sex ed talk

Parents of children at Lord Roberts Public School say they want answers about why a crisis pregnancy centre with links to the evangelical Christian Billy Graham was invited to give their kids a sex ed talk during school hours.

In a letter sent home to parents this week, administrators from Lord Roberts said the London Pregnancy & Family Support Centre (LCPC) had been invited to deliver a presentation called "Sex. Think. Decide." to students in Grades 7 and 8 on May 29.

The talk was to include a discussion around healthy and unhealthy relationships, and information around sexually transmitted infections, the letter said.

"I think the letter itself is innocuous enough [...] but looking up the organization itself, it comes across, I'll call it anti-choice," said Ted Town, a parent of a Grade 8 student at Lord Roberts.

The LCPC was closed Friday and did not immediately respond to requests for comment. On its website, the LCPC details the history of crisis pregnancy centres, which it says were created as "a biblical response to the abortion problem."

The website goes on to say the LCPC was created after "a small group of Christian men and women" determined there was a need for such a centre in London.

"I don't think it belongs in the public school system," said Town, adding that his concern was amplified given the recent rolling-back of Ontario's sex ed curriculum. He said he may have been okay with the group being invited if a pro-choice group were also at the event, but he doesn't think this was the case.

Talk cancelled, questions remain

In a statement sent to CBC News, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said the talk was cancelled after school administration "became better informed" about the organization's religious base.

"School principals have the discretion to approve one-time presentations to students by community groups," the board said. "However, religious-based groups are not among those that should be considered by principals to provide sexual education curriculum."

Although Town said he's happy to see the presentation cancelled, he's left questions about why it was approved in the first place.

"I'm not looking for anybody's badge, but I'm wondering, how did this happen?" he said.

Parent Ann Thompson said the incident has left her with questions about how the TVDSB vets guest speakers. (Submitted by Ann Thompson)

Ann Thompson, who has a child in Grade 3 at Lord Roberts, echoed that thought, and said a conversation with the school's vice-principal indicated that this was not the first time the LCPC had presented with the school.

Thompson said she's particularly troubled given that the school's letter didn't make the group's Christian viewpoint clear.

"The Thames Valley Board has a responsibility to educate our students in the most fact-based [way] with real educational goals," she said.

"They should not be inviting organizations in to speak to children who have dubious goals and would really like to be seen as legitimate."

Bruce Rankin, acting executive director for the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, noted that the LCPC has a disclaimer on its own website, saying its services are not intended to be a substitute for professional counselling or medical care.

"So I would be concerned that non-professionals would be going into the school system to provide this type of education," Rankin said, adding that the Middlesex-London Health Unit would be a better fit for this type of presentation.

The MLHU makes public health nurses available to answer teachers' and students' questions around sexual health, although it does not teach sexual health curriculum. There is no cost to public health services in schools, the MLHU said.

The school board told CBC it will be using the health unit's support resources to deliver the Ontario sex ed curriculum.

It has not responded to follow-up questions about whether its policy around one-time presentations will change as a result of this incident, and how many times the LCPC has presented at public schools to date.