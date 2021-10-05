Lord Elgin Public School will remain closed an extra week amid COVID concerns

Lord Elgin Public School in London will remain closed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Thames Valley District School Board officials say.

The school was closed at the end of September because of a major increase in COVID cases and was slated to reopen Oct. 5. The closure has now been extended to Oct. 12, a week after the original re-opening date.

"Lord Elgin staff are committed to providing continued access to high-quality learning while the school is closed," the board said in a press release.

As of Monday, the school has nine active cases of COVID and nine resolved cases, according to the school board's tracking website.

Students will continue with virtual learning until the reopening.