Longtime London entrepreneur Fanny Goose remembered as gracious and kind

Tributes are pouring in for London entrepreneur and Holocaust survivor Fania "Fanny" Goose, who died Monday in her late 90's.

Goose and her husband, Jerry Goose, fled Poland to escape the Nazis and settled in London following the Second World War.

They began their new life in Canada selling clothing door to door and to farmers in rural southwestern Ontario. They later opened what would become a landmark business in London, J. Goose Family Clothing on Dundas Street.

London West MP Kate Young called Fanny Goose an inspiring entrepreneur "who always had a smile on her face and a story to tell ... As the years went by, she was just so gracious and always charming."

"There will never be another Fanny and we loved her dearly," said former London mayor Dianne Haskett in a social media post.

"Our hearts go out in deepest sympathy to her precious family and friends."

Gerry McCartney, the CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce, said Goose was one of a kind.

"She became literally the first lady of downtown and what struck me about her is if you try to define what an entrepreneur is, just look no further than Fanny Goose."

McCartney said she and her husband succeeded through kindness.

"I think they understood their own situation and that of others and were quite prepared to look the other way on a payment," he said. "And if people couldn't afford it, they'd give it to them for nothing in hopes that it would be returned someday as a favour. And that's indeed what happened."

Goose received a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 and wrote a book about her life called Rising from the Holocaust.

Jerry Goose died in 2012, two years after the couple had closed their store.

Funeral arrangements for Fanny Goose have not yet been announced.