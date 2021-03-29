Longtime cycling advocate becomes London's first active transportation manager

The city of London has hired its first active transportation manager. Longtime cycling advocate and executive director of London Cycle Link, Daniel Hall, moves into the role on April 12, 2021.

Hall spoke with the London Morning Host Rebecca Zandbergen to share his thoughts on the new position and his priorities.

RZ: You've spent years advocating for better cycling infrastructure in this city. What will you do in this new job?

DH: I hope to have a more direct impact on that. Ultimately, I want to help more people bike and walk in a safer way. My family and I, we bike all the time and we think it's the best way to move around the city. I want to give that option to more people. I'm excited about joining the work that's already in progress and the team that's there and bringing a real, new perspective that I've gained from all the years of advocating and hearing from cyclists directly and my time with London Cycle Link, bringing that into the decision-making at city hall.

RZ: How would you characterize London's cycling infrastructure right now?

DH: There are these gaps that exist that make-or-break it for many people, to make that decision to bike or not. We're in this mixed bag where there's some good progress happening, but we definitely need a lot more work to close the gaps and to make it safer for more people to be able to use it.

RZ: London Cycle Link has been pushing for 39 kilometres of new cycle track in the city by 2023. That has not happened. Is that something that you hope to advocate for from the inside?

DH: Definitely. The city released a report in November that identified 39 kilometres of expanded, protected infrastructure. It has given council approval to seek funding on that plan. I obviously will be limited by the funding that we have access to, but I would love to have that built by 2023. In my head, there's sort of a personal goal; it's not necessarily a city goal – trying to get five percent of all trips made by bike by 2025.

Daniel Hall, the current executive director of London Cycle Link, released that organization's recommendations for a safe bike route through the core last week. Hall begins his position with the city next month. (London Cycle Link)

RZ: As a cycling advocate, you don't really need to worry about the concerns of other interests like businesses. You just advocate for cycling. How does that change in your new job?

DH: I work in a transportation department, so it's not only cyclists, it's pedestrians, it's transit users, it's drivers. Beyond that, we work in the city of London, where business interests, residents, all the interests have to come to the table and we have to hear from everyone. Certainly, I have to be more considerate of the other users of the street when we're making decisions, but it's probably not my decision to make. I'm going to push my hardest for promoting cycling and safe cycling options, but we also have to find the right solutions that serve the most interests, and hopefully we're bringing people along with us. We don't want to say, 'We're doing this, we're building this, and even if you're not on board, get out of our way, we're building this.' I think we really want to have the community support adding cycling infrastructure and making sure we're communicating why this is such a benefit to the city.

RZ: On that note, there's been a lot of controversy over what has been recommended for Dundas Street and offering that street as a cycling route. Remind us what the city is proposing and what your preference is.

DH: The city is proposing bike lanes on each side of the street on Dundas Place, and removing westbound vehicle traffic. It would be a painted lane, and the bike lanes would be on each side. The main concern that we have with that is that it's unprotected. And the second concern is that it interacts with parking. (See photo below)

This is how city staff is recommending traffic should flow temporarily on Dundas Place, while there is construction on King Street. (City of London)

So the solution that we prefer, and staff have identified it as an option in their report which goes to the civic works committee tomorrow, is called the 'bi-directional solution,' which still removes westbound vehicles — so it's still a one-way street eastbound — but putting bikes in both directions on the north side of the street and having some protection between bikes and cars. There would be no interaction between the cars parking and the people biking. (See photo below)

London Cycle Link has endorsed bi-directional bicycle lanes for Dundas Place. It would eliminate parking on the south side of the street. (London Cycle Link)

RZ: There are many vocal cyclists in this city. Do you think you'll be able to satisfy all cyclists' concerns?

DH: We're just normal people. We have a diversity of opinion. So, certainly not. There's always different opinions on things. I think the best thing I'll do is listen. I certainly listen to every every opinion and try to incorporate that into a solution. I think we have to work with each other and say that it's not always going to go our way. It's not always going to be the solution that we think is the right one. But we have to work together. The long game is to transform our city, to make it safe to cycle and walk in. I think that's the work ahead, and I'm excited about that work.

RZ: There is a sunset funeral ride for the King Street bike lane on Wednesday. Now, that's the bike lane that will be removed to make way for the BRT. The bike lane was always temporary. Are you going to take part in that that so-called funeral ride?

DH: I will be there. I love the title it: Funeral for a King. It's a symbolic ride. This is the end of a safe route through downtown and we need something else to replace it, which is why Dundas Place is such a critical link in the cycling network.

"Funeral for a King"<br><br>March 31st 7:15pm, sunset funeral ride in memory of the King of bike lane. The King is dead, long live the King.<br><br>2019-2021 <br> <a href="https://t.co/Tek9Azhd5c">https://t.co/Tek9Azhd5c</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/eventbrite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eventbrite</a> —@AndrewHunniford

The interview has been edited for clairty and length.